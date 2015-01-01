Abstract

Socio-Demographic and Clinical Characteristics of Psychiatric Patients Who Have Committed Suicide: Analysis of Bulgarian Regional Suicidal Registry for 10 Years



by Stoychev, K., Dimitrova, E., Nakov, V., Stoimenova-Popova, M., Chumpalova, P., Veleva, I., Mineva-Dimitrova, E., and Dekov, D. (2021). Front. Psychiatry 12:665154. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2021.665154



An author name was incorrectly spelled as Kalyan Stoychev. The correct spelling is Kaloyan Stoychev.



In the original article, there was an error. "Pearson correlation coefficient" was incorrectly written as "Person correlation coefficient."



A correction has been made to Materials and Methods, Statistical Analysis, paragraph 1:



"Study results, i.e., demographic, clinical, and suicide methods characteristics, were described as prevalence rates, means, and correlation coefficients. Categorical variables were presented as numbers and percentages, while continuous variables (when normally distributed) were expressed as means ± standard deviations (SDs). Comparisons between continuous variables for each pair of groups were performed by the Student's t-test (for normally distributed variables) and the Mann-Whitney U test (for variables with skewed distribution). Comparisons among continuous variables in three or more groups were performed by means of one-way ANOVA (for normally distributed variables) and the Kruskal-Wallis H test (for variables with skewed distribution). The magnitude of the relationship between continuous variables was measured by the Pearson correlation coefficient for linear relationships. Analysis was performed using IBM SPSS v. 25.0 software running on top of Windows 10 operating system equipped with Microsoft 2016 office pack. Statistical significance was set at p ≤ 0.05, i.e., a 95% confidence level was established."



The authors apologize for these errors and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

