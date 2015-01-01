|
Citation
Jia X, Zhu H, Sun G, Meng H, Zhao Y. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e760968.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
34938236
PMCID
Abstract
Risk-taking behavior is particularly widespread during adolescence, and negatively impacts the healthy growth and social adaptation of adolescents. Utilizing problem-behavior theory (PBT) and the family stress model (FSM), the current study examined the relationship between socioeconomic status (SES) and adolescents' risk-taking behavior, as well as the mediating role of psychological capital and self-control. A total of 1,156 Chinese adolescent students (M(age) = 15.51, 48% boys) completed a series of questionnaires anonymously. The results showed that: (1) Socioeconomic status was negatively correlated with adolescents' risk-taking behavior; (2) Both psychological capital and self-control mediated the relationship between SES and adolescents' risk-taking behavior independently; and (3) Psychological capital and self-control also mediated the relationship between SES and the risk-taking behavior of adolescents sequentially. This study reveals the internal mechanism of risk-taking behavior during adolescence and provides theoretical support and empirical evidence for preventing and reducing such behavior in this age group.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; socioeconomic status; psychological capital; risk-taking behavior; self-control