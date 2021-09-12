SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bailey RK, Barker CH, Grover A. Healthcare (Basel) 2021; 9(12).

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/healthcare9121645

34946370

Gun violence drastically increased in urban cities following the ease of shutdown restrictions associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic. The association of gun violence and COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of taking a public health perspective, particularly as it relates to impacts on the Black community. In this article we discuss macro-level factors and community traumas in the city of New Orleans, an area that has had longstanding issues related to gun violence. Community structural issues, traumatic stress from disasters, and recommendations to address disparities in social determinants of health are discussed.


COVID-19; African-Americans; gun violence; Hurricane Katrina; traumatic stress

