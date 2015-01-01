Abstract

The objective of this research was to analyze the motives for using or not using protections by recreational ski and snowboard athletes, specifically regarding gender and age in the winter resorts of Sierra Nevada and Alto Campoo (Spain). A total of 520 users participated in Sierra Nevada (n = 306 (58,8%)) and Alto Campoo (n = 214 (42.2%)); 257 of them were men (49.4%) and 263 (50.6%) were women; from 6 to 50 years old; classified by 4 stages of development (Childhood (n = 106 (20.4%); Teenagers (n = 110 (21.2%); Young adults (n = 101 (19.4%); Adults (n = 203 (39.0%)). For the data collection an ad hoc questionnaire was used (socio-demographic data, use/no use of protection, motives for the use). The data revealed that 76.5% used protections equipment, with the women being more likely to use protective equipment than men. Regarding age, young adults and adults were the ones using less protection. In relation to the motives of using protective equipment, security was the main motive for using it, while the reason to avoid using it was, most of the time, discomfort. Additionally, the childhood and teenager groups were the ones who reported, as motivation, family obligation, showing the importance of the influence of the parents.

