Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Bangladesh, intimate partner violence (IPV) is high among women faced by their husband. Regrettably, IPV is often justified by the women themselves, resulting in poor social and health outcomes among them. In this paper, we explored the factors that influence the approval of IPV among the women by their husband in Bangladesh.



METHOD: The present used the data from the most recent Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS) 2017-18. The BDHS 2017-18 followed a two-stage stratified random sampling techniques and the present analysis was carried out among a weighted sample of 20,127 women. Multivariate logistic regression was used to identify the demographic and socio-economic factors associated with the approval of IPV among the women.



RESULTS: Overall, one in five women (20.5%) approved at least one form of violence by their husband. In adjusted analysis, women who completed secondary education were 57% less likely [AOR = 0.43, 95% CI: 0.34-0.54] to approve IPV compared to those who had no formal education. Similarly, women who belonged to Hinduism and other religious group were 42% less likely [AOR = 0.58, 95% CI: 0.45-0.74] to approve IPV compared to those who practiced Islam. Moreover, women who were exposed to television, participated in the decision on household purchase and moving outside home had 14%, 19%, and 21% less chance for approving IPV by the husband for at least one reason (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: This study highlighted that many women in Bangladesh approve violence by their husband which could be a major obstacle to the reduction of violence from society. Behavior change intervention should be implemented, particularly targeting the less-educated Muslim women to increase the awareness on IPV in Bangladesh.

Language: en