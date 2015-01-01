Abstract

Though masks are the best shield against COVID-19, they can be a source of discomfort and ocular side effects. We discuss three cases of corneal injury due to mask use. Three patients, who were healthcare workers, presented with discomfort, photophobia, and pain in the eyes. While adjusting the mask, they had an ocular injury. There were multiple superficial linear abrasions in the eyes. They recovered with treatment. Though masks are imperative during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to be aware of a possible mask injury.

