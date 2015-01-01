|
Citation
Midgley N, Guerrero-Tates B, Mortimer R, Edbrooke-Childs J, Mechler J, Lindqvist K, Hajkowski S, Leibovich L, Martin P, Andersson G, Vlaescu G, Lilliengren P, Kitson A, Butler-Wheelhouse P, Philips B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(24): e12993.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
34948601
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Face-to-face therapy is unavailable to many young people with mental health difficulties in the UK. Internet-based treatments are a low-cost, flexible, and accessible option that may be acceptable to young people. This pilot study examined the feasibility, acceptability and effectiveness of an English-language adaptation of internet-based psychodynamic treatment (iPDT) for depressed adolescents, undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; depression; internet-based therapy; psychodynamic