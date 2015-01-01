SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hilska M, Leppänen M, Vasankari T, Aaltonen S, Raitanen J, Räisänen AM, Steffen K, Forsman H, Konttinen N, Kujala UM, Pasanen K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(24): e13134.

10.3390/ijerph182413134

34948744

This study examined the impact of high adherence to a neuromuscular training (NMT) warm-up on the risk of lower extremity (LE) injuries in children's soccer. Twenty U11-U14 youth clubs (n = 92 teams, 1409 players) were randomized into intervention (n = 44 teams) and control (n = 48 teams) groups. The intervention group was advised to perform an NMT warm-up 2 to 3 times a week for 20 weeks. Team adherence, injuries, and exposure were registered throughout the follow-up. Primary outcomes were the incidence of soccer-related acute LE injuries and the prevalence of overuse LE injuries. Intervention teams conducted mean 1.7 (SD 1.0) NMT warm-ups weekly through follow-up. The seasonal trend for adherence declined significantly by -1.9% (95% CI -0.8% to -3.1%) a week. There was no difference in the incidence of acute injuries nor the prevalence of overuse LE injuries in high team adherence group (n = 17 teams) compared to controls. However, the risk for acute noncontact LE injuries was 31% lower in the high team adherence group compared to controls (IRR 0.69, 95% CI 0.49 to 0.97). In an efficacy analysis (n = 7 teams), there was a significant reduction of 47% in the rate of noncontact LE injuries (IRR 0.53, 95% CI 0.29 to 0.97). In conclusion, teams conducted NMT warm-up sessions regularly, but with a declining trend. A greater protective effect was seen in teams with the highest adherence to the NMT warm-up.


adolescent; children; injury prevention; youth; implementation; adherence; football; neuromuscular training; soccer

