Drndarević N, Protic S, Mestre JM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(24): e13202.
34948810
While the link between sensory-processing sensitivity (SPS) and internalizing symptoms has been well-established, a link to externalizing problems is still to be explored. This study aimed to further examine the relation between SPS and behavioral problems by testing the potential mediating roles of trait emotional intelligence (TEI) and decision-making styles. Pathway analyses were conducted on data from 268 community sample participants (M(age) = 25.81, SD = 2.41, 61.2% females).
gender differences; aggression; depression; decision-making style; emotional intelligence; sensory-processing sensitivity