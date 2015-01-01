Abstract

The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to analyse the differences in meaningful activities and psychosomatic function depending on the driving status of community-dwelling older adults. Data from 594 older adults were obtained, including activities meaningful to individuals and psychosomatic functions, such as grip strength, depression, cognitive function, and ability of activity. Participants were divided into active driving (n = 549) and after driving cessation (n = 45) groups. In addition, the active driving group was operationally divided into three groups: high-frequency group (n = 387), medium group (n = 119), and infrequent group (n = 42). In the after driving cessation group, grip strength, and Japan Science and Technology Agency Index of Competence scores were significantly lower. Furthermore, the proportion of apathy and physical and social frailty was significantly higher in the after driving cessation group. Regarding meaningful activity, domestic life scores in the after driving cessation group were significantly higher than those of the active driving group. Decreased driving frequency in the active driving group was associated with weak muscle strength, lack of interest, and low activity. This study demonstrated that meaningful activity differed based on the driving status. Hence, we should support the activities of older adults who are considering driving cessation.

Language: en