Abstract

BACKGROUND: A controversial issue of the need to protect human rights and ensure public safety still remains a conflict in Taiwan. The purpose of this study was to translate the Crisis Triage Rating Scale to Chinese Mandarin (CMCTRS).



METHOD: A cross-sectional design with convenient sampling was employed in this study. The CMCTRS was tested on 302 Taiwanese individuals with mental illness who were admitted to the emergency room (ER) of a psychiatric center. A higher score indicated a greater need for mandatory psychiatric admission. Psychiatrists rated the patients' status according to three scale criteria and six action plans of recommendations.



RESULTS: Five specialists evaluated the content validity index to be 0.8. A total of 210 participants (69.5%) were deemed suitable for compulsory hospitalization or admission for observation in ER. The optimal cut-off score was 8, with a Youden Index of 1.46, a sensitivity of 0.748, and a specificity of 0.712 in deciding the need for hospitalization or observation.



CONCLUSIONS: The CMCTRS exhibited an acceptable criterion validity with psychiatrists in a population of 302 patients at the ER of a psychiatric center. A cut-off point of 8 is recommended for determining hospitalization or a minimum 24 h stay at emergency for observation.

