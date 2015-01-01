Abstract

The global population aged 60 years and over rises due to increasing life expectancy. More older adults suffer from "geriatric giants". Mobility limitations, including immobility and instability, are usually accompanied by physical and cognitive decline, and can be further associated with gait changes. Improvements in physical and cognitive functions can be achieved with virtual reality exergame environments. This study investigated the usability of the newly developed VITAAL exergame in mobility-impaired older adults aged 60 years and older. Usability was evaluated with a mixed-methods approach including a usability protocol, the System Usability Scale, and a guideline-based interview. Thirteen participants (9 female, 80.5 ± 4.9 years, range: 71-89) tested the exergame and completed the measurement. The System Usability Scale was rated in a marginal acceptability range (58.3 ± 16.5, range: 30-85). The usability protocol and the guideline-based interview revealed general positive usability. The VITAAL exergame prototype received positive feedback and can be considered usable by older adults with mobility limitations. However, minor improvements to the system in terms of design, instructions, and technical aspects should be taken into account. The results warrant testing of the feasibility of the adapted multicomponent VITAAL exergame, and its effects on physical and cognitive functions, in comparison with conventional training, should be studied.

