Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study is aimed to summarize the declining trends of suicide rates by gender in China and in each of its provinces, and to explain the changes from a public health perspective. STUDY DESIGN: This is a study with existing data.



METHODS: Data of suicide mortality were provided by China CDC (1990 to 2017). Data of suicide in each of the 33 provinces were aggregated every five years, except for the year of 2017. A statistical model was performed with the provincial region as the unit of analysis.



RESULTS: The overall suicide rate in China decreased from 20.9/100,000 in 1990 to 7.2 in 2017, marking a decrease of suicide rate in China by 65%. The gender ratio has increase from 0.88 in 1990 to 1.56 in 2017. Suicide rates have been going down in each of the 33 provinces. The national suicide rates are negatively correlated with GDP per capita, population density, and life expectancy, but positively related to rural population density.



CONCLUSIONS: The reduction of suicide rates in China is explained by the reduction of psychological strains which is a consequence of the fast-growing economy in the country. Given its large population and rapid decrease of the suicide deaths, China contributed to the global reduction of suicide mortalities.

