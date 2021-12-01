Abstract

BACKGROUND: To address the elevated prevalence of depression, suicide, and suicidal ideation, patients require increased access to effective interventions. Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy has a strong evidence base in relapse prophylaxis and can be delivered digitally through Mindful Mood Balance (MMB).



METHODS: This study was a secondary analysis of the impact of MMB paired with usual depression care (UDC) compared to UDC alone on patients in a randomized clinical trial for residual depression (Segal et al., 2020) who had a history of attempted suicide or reported current suicidal ideation (N = 109).



RESULTS: MMB relative to UDC was associated with a greater rate of reduction in SI (t(103) = 2.50, p = 0.014, d = 0.49, 95% CI [0.09-0.88]) and a greater likelihood of being in a lower severity category of SI (t(103) = 2.02, p = 0.046, odds ratio = 3.43, 95% CI [1.02-11.53]). There was also evidence that MMB reduces depression severity outcomes among this at risk group (t(105) = 2.38, p < 0.02, d = 0.46, 95% CI [0.07-0.85]). LIMITATIONS: Reported findings are based on a subgroup of patients in a clinical trial originally designed to treat residual depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Online interventions, such as MMB, may offer one solution to the challenge of expanding the reach of services for patients with residual depression who are at risk of suicidal ideation and behavior.

