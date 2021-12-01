|
Citation
Dimidjian S, Kaufman J, Coleman N, Levy J, Beck A, Gallop R, Segal ZV. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34942228
Abstract
BACKGROUND: To address the elevated prevalence of depression, suicide, and suicidal ideation, patients require increased access to effective interventions. Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy has a strong evidence base in relapse prophylaxis and can be delivered digitally through Mindful Mood Balance (MMB).
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Suicidal Ideation; Depression; Digital Mental Health, Online Interventions; Mindfulness; Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy