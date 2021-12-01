Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the leading causes of juvenile death. Suicidal ideation (SI) is a strong predictor of suicide, while negative life events are associated with SI in adolescents. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of negative life events on SI in a sample of Chinese freshmen.



METHODS: The current study employed a cluster sampling method with 7118 freshmen at baseline and 6653 at follow-up. Negative life events were assessed by using the Adolescent Self-Rating Life Events Check List (ASLEC), and SI was assessed by a separate question for self-report. The PHQ-9 was used to measure depression at baseline.



RESULTS: The incidence of suicidal ideation was 1.52% (95% CI: 1.22%-1.81%). Two dimensions of negative life events, interpersonal relationship and others were risk factors for SI, while female students were more susceptible to them. Consistently, interpersonal relationship and others were risk factors for SI in participants without depression and with mild depression. However, health & adaptation was found to be the only dimension of negative life events contributing to the risk of SI in participants with moderate, severe and extremely severe depression. LIMITATIONS: There may be recall bias in this study.



CONCLUSIONS: Negative life events increase the risk of SI in college students. Female students are more susceptible to negative life events. The effect of different dimensions of negative life events on SI varies in participants with and without depression.

