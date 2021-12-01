Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is influenced by complex interactions among various psychopathological features. We aimed to examine the relationship between suicide risk and psychological risk factors such as defense mechanisms, personality, and anxiety.



METHODS: We established a psychiatric database by utilizing the Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership Common Data Model. We conducted a 1:1 propensity score matching with age, sex, and depression severity, and identified a sample (n=258) with two groups: those with suicidal behavior and those with non-suicidal behavior. Using principal component analysis, we extracted nine psychological scales and applied network analysis to compare relationships among psychological factors between the two groups.



RESULTS: Patients with non-suicidal behaviors showed associations between trait anxiety and defense mechanisms, while those with suicidal behaviors did not. For patients with suicidal ideation there was an association between somatization and trait anxiety. Patients with suicide attempts showed associations between paranoia and dissociation connected to trait anxiety. LIMITATIONS: Longitudinal research is required to fully observe transitions from suicidal ideation to attempts and recurrent suicidal events. In addition, these networks may not generalize suicidal behaviors because the group participants are not homogeneous. Lastly, data from self-report questionnaires limits the reliability of responses.



CONCLUSIONS: We presented important new insights on suicidal behavior by estimating psychological networks. Patients with non-suicidal behavior may exhibit discrete relationships between defense mechanisms and anxiety, compared to those with suicidal behavior. Patients with suicidal ideation and suicide attempts may show distinct associations between anxiety and psychopathological features.

Language: en