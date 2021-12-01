Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Existing literature is supportive for the positive connection between impulsivity and self-harm (SH), nevertheless, less is known regarding to the role of resilience in this association. This research primarily explored potential mediation of resilience in the association between impulsivity and SH in a large sample of Chinese adolescents.



METHOD: A population-based cross-sectional survey of 4552 adolescents was conducted in southwest China. A self-administered questionnaire was adopted for data collection from all subjects. The Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (BIS), the Modified version of Adolescents Self-Harm Scale (MASHS) and the Resilience Scale for Chinese Adolescents (RSCA) were used to measure impulsivity, SH, and resilience, respectively. The associations between impulsivity, resilience, and SH were estimated by using stepwise multivariate Logistic regression models. Mediation of resilience in impulsivity and SH association was evaluated by using path model.



RESULTS: The prevalence of SH was 39.1% (95% CI: 34.0%-45.0%) for surveyed adolescents. Impulsivity and resilience were significantly associated with the prevalence of SH. Prominent dose-response association between impulsivity and SH prevalence was further confirmed. Resilience was a salient mediator which accounted for 42.90% of the total impulsivity-SH association. Among all the five dimensions of resilience, goal concentration (23.98%) and emotion regulation (21.94%) showed the strongest mediation.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that resilience building intervention strategies, particularly those focusing on improving goal concentration, emotion regulation, and positive perception, could be effective in reducing impulsivity related SH risk among Chinses adolescents.

