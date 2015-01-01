|
Citation
Donadio M, Valera P, Sinangil N. J. Community Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34942030
Abstract
Black and Latino men experience high rates of trauma before and during incarceration and upon release to the community. This study examines the association between trauma, adverse childhood experiences, and alcohol use on the adult attachment styles in a sample of 248 Black and Latino men with incarceration experiences. Most of the respondents indicated that they were single and never married (61.3%), earned less than $10,000 annually (84.3%), and were in a state prison facility during their last incarceration (60.9%).
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; trauma; men; attachment styles; criminal justice