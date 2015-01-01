Abstract

Black and Latino men experience high rates of trauma before and during incarceration and upon release to the community. This study examines the association between trauma, adverse childhood experiences, and alcohol use on the adult attachment styles in a sample of 248 Black and Latino men with incarceration experiences. Most of the respondents indicated that they were single and never married (61.3%), earned less than $10,000 annually (84.3%), and were in a state prison facility during their last incarceration (60.9%).



FINDINGS indicate that most of the men scored above average in attachment anxiety (M = 5.14, SD = 1.34) and attachment avoidant subscales (M = 5.35, SD = 1.08). Close to 23% self-reported within the hazardous drinking range. In terms of trauma, the mean trauma score was 2.85 (SD = 2.97), suggesting that participants self-reported experiencing minimal trauma. Overall, Black and Latino men who experience incarceration demonstrate high rates of insecure attachments which were predicted by traumatic childhood experiences. To best serve this population, mental health treatment during incarceration and the community should enhance attachment security.

