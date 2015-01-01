SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schutter N, Holwerda TJ, Kuipers H, Van RHL, Stek ML, Comijs HC, Peen J, Dekker JJM. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry Neurol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08919887211060022

PMID

34937438

Abstract

PURPOSE: Loneliness in adults increases with age. Although loneliness has been found to be associated with psychiatric disorders and dementia, no information is available on prevalence of loneliness in older psychiatric patients. The aims of this study were to examine prevalence of loneliness in older psychiatric outpatients, including gender differences and associations with psychiatric disorders and social isolation.

METHODS: Cross-sectional study in an outpatient clinic for geriatric psychiatry between September 2013 and February 2018. Interviews were done in 181 patients.

RESULTS: 80% of participants were lonely. Loneliness was associated with having contacts in less social network domains, in women but not in men. There were no associations with DSM-IV-TR-classifications. However, loneliness was associated with higher scores on questionnaires for depression and cognitive function. Intensity of treatment did not differ significantly between lonely and non-lonely participants.

CONCLUSION: Loneliness is highly prevalent in older psychiatric outpatients, with men and women equally affected. Loneliness should be assessed in all older psychiatric patients, especially when they show high scores on symptom checklists or have a restricted social network.


Language: en

Keywords

older adults; social network; loneliness; psychiatric symptoms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print