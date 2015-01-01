Abstract

Verbal coercion experience is common among college women and has sometimes been associated with lower self-esteem. The current study examined self-esteem based on the two verbal coercion items included in the latest version of the most popular measure of sexual victimization experience, the Sexual Experiences Survey-Short Form Victimization (SES-SFV; Koss et al., 2007). One item includes verbal tactics categorized as "threat" and the other item includes verbal tactics categorized as "criticism." Undergraduate women (n = 479) completed the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale and the SES-SFV.



RESULTS showed that women who experienced criticism reported lower self-esteem than those who did not experience criticism. However, threat experience was not significantly related to women's self-esteem.



FINDINGS support Koss et al.'s suggestion that criticism tactics are more negative than threat tactics, and imply that self-esteem may be negatively associated with some sexually coercive verbal tactics but not associated with others. Future researchers should pay careful attention to operational definitions of verbal coercion.

