Citation
Osman SL, Lane HL. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34939510
Abstract
Verbal coercion experience is common among college women and has sometimes been associated with lower self-esteem. The current study examined self-esteem based on the two verbal coercion items included in the latest version of the most popular measure of sexual victimization experience, the Sexual Experiences Survey-Short Form Victimization (SES-SFV; Koss et al., 2007). One item includes verbal tactics categorized as "threat" and the other item includes verbal tactics categorized as "criticism." Undergraduate women (n = 479) completed the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale and the SES-SFV.
Language: en
Keywords
self-esteem; coercion; sexual experiences survey; verbal