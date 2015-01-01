Abstract

This study aims to evaluate the ratio of the number of cases of family violence and violence by a known person, over the four surveys that took place in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2011, within the population treated in the Brazilian health services, according to demographic and socioeconomic characteristics. Data from the Vigilância de Violências e Acidentes survey was used. The variables age, victim sex, aggressor sex, race, and schooling level were considered in the analysis. This study pointed out decreasing trend in the number of violence-related care within the older age group. The number of familial violence-related care per victim sex was higher for male victims when the aggressor was female, and conversely, it was higher for female victims when the aggressor was male. The number of violence-related care was mostly higher in non-White people than in White. People with low schooling levels showed the highest ratio of the number of violence-related care.

