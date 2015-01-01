Abstract

Substance use is a major public health concern worldwide. In the United States, drug-related deaths have increased many-fold in the past two decades due to the infiltration of more potent and lethal drugs such as fentanyl. Despite significant advancement in medicine, the management of substance use disorders (SUD) continues to be fraught with high attrition, relapse, morbidity, and mortality. The conceptual transition of a SUD from a moral failing to a chronic disease caused by substances facilitated the expansion of biological treatments, including pharmacotherapy, neurostimulation, and immunotherapy. While the quest for vaccines against drugs of abuse had an optimistic start in animal models, clinical trials in humans have yielded disappointing results. This paper provides a brief review on the current progress of vaccines against nicotine, stimulants (cocaine and methamphetamine), opioids including fentanyl, novel psychoactive substances (synthetic cathinones and synthetic cannabis), and discusses prospects for vaccine technology in the treatment of SUD.

