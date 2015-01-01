Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prior research on prenatal cocaine exposure (PCE) indicates that exposed children experience behavioral dysregulation resulting in risky adolescent behavior including earlier initiation of cannabis use and sexual intercourse. The goal of this study was to examine the long-term effects of PCE on adult sexual behavior.



METHODS: This is a prospective cohort study of the association between PCE and risky adult sexual behavior and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in 202 young adults (mean age = 27, SD = 0.98 years). The sample was 55% female, 46% White, and 54% Black. Data from the prenatal, childhood, and adolescent phases of the study were used to delineate pathways from PCE to adult sexual behavior.



RESULTS: The most common risky sexual behavior was having sex while drunk or high (63%). One-third of the sample reported that they "almost always" had sex while drunk or high. We found evidence for an indirect pathway from PCE to adult sex while drunk or high via early cannabis initiation. There were no other effects of PCE on adult risky sexual behavior or on risk for STIs, after controlling for sex assigned at birth, race, age at sexual initiation, and family history of drug and alcohol problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Although PCE has been associated with earlier initiation of sex in prior studies, PCE was not directly associated with risky adult sex or history of STI. Exposed individuals were at greater risk of sex under the influence of alcohol or drugs via earlier initiation of cannabis use during adolescence.

