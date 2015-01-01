Abstract

In this article, we propose a traffic rule inspired from nature that instructs how a crowd made up of inert agents should respond to an elite agent to facilitate its motion through the crowd. When an object swims in a fluid medium or an intruder is forced through granular matter, characteristic flow fields are created around them. We show that if inert agents made small movements based on a traffic rule derived from these characteristic flow fields, then they efficiently reorganize and transport enough space for the elite to pass through. The traffic rule used in the article is a dipole field which satisfactorily captures the features of the flow fields around a moving intruder. We study the effectiveness of this dipole traffic rule using numerical simulations in a two-dimensional periodic domain, where one self-propelled elite agent tries to move through a crowd of inert agents that prefer to stay in a state of rest. Simulations are carried out for a wide range of strengths of the traffic rule and packing densities of the crowd. We characterize and analyze four regions in the parameter space-free-flow, motion due to cooperation and frozen and collective drift regions-and discuss the consequence of the traffic rule in light of the collective behavior observed. We believe that the proposed method can be of use in a swarm of robots working in constrained environments.

