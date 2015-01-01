Abstract

The postmortem diagnosis of drowning death and understanding the mechanisms leading to drowning require a comprehensive judgment based on numerous morphological findings in order to determine the pathogenesis and epidemiological characteristics of the findings. Effortful breathing during the drowning process can result in intramuscular hemorrhage in respiratory and accessory respiratory muscles. However, the characteristics of this phenomenon have not been investigated. We analyzed the epidemiological characteristics of 145 cases diagnosed as drowning, in which hemorrhage, not due to trauma, was found in the respiratory muscles and accessory respiratory muscles. Hemorrhage was observed in 31.7% of these cases, and the incidence did not differ by gender or drowning location. The frequency of hemorrhage was significantly higher in months with a mean temperature below 20°C than in months above 20°C, suggesting a relationship between the occurrence of hemorrhage and low environmental temperature. Moreover, the frequency of hemorrhage was significantly higher in the elderly (aged ≥65 years) compared to those <65 years old. In the elderly, the weakening of muscles due to aging may contribute to the susceptibility for intramuscular hemorrhage. Moreover, these intramuscular hemorrhages do not need to be considered in cases of a potential bleeding tendency due to disease such as cirrhosis or medication such as anticoagulants. Our results indicate that intramuscular hemorrhage in respiratory and accessory respiratory muscles can serve as an additional criterion to differentiate between fatal drowning and other causes of death, as long as no cutaneous or subcutaneous hematomas above the muscles with hemorrhages are observed. In addition, the epidemiological features that such intramuscular hemorrhage is more common in cold environments and in the elderly may provide useful information for the differentiation.

Language: en