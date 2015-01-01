|
Korkmaz S, Akbulut M, Kazgan A, Hekim A, Yıldız S, Özsoy F, Baykara S, Atmaca M, Gül E, Korkmaz H. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2021; 23(6): 21m02941.
OBJECTIVE: To investigate the frequency of suicidal ideation and its correlation with other clinical variables in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
METHODS: Fifty patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension who presented to the cardiology department between 2018 and 2019 and 50 healthy controls were included in the study. A sociodemographic and clinical data form was completed by both the patients and controls, and the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS), Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (RSE), and Suicide Probability Scale (SPS) were administered. SPSS version 22 software was used in the statistical analysis.
RESULTS: The mean ± SD systolic pulmonary pressure of the patients was 47.48 ± 18.86 and the pulmonary artery pressure was 33.32 ± 19.69. BHS, BDI, and SPS total scores were statistically significantly higher in the patient group compared to the control group (P < .001, P = .001, P = .026, respectively). RSE scores were also higher in the patient group compared to the control group (P = .017).
CONCLUSIONS: It is important to identify pulmonary arterial hypertension patients with intense feelings of hopelessness and depressive symptoms and to provide psychiatric treatment and psychotherapeutic interventions to improve their self-esteem.
