SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Korkmaz S, Akbulut M, Kazgan A, Hekim A, Yıldız S, Özsoy F, Baykara S, Atmaca M, Gül E, Korkmaz H. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2021; 23(6): 21m02941.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

DOI

10.4088/PCC.21m02941

PMID

34942065

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the frequency of suicidal ideation and its correlation with other clinical variables in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

METHODS: Fifty patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension who presented to the cardiology department between 2018 and 2019 and 50 healthy controls were included in the study. A sociodemographic and clinical data form was completed by both the patients and controls, and the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS), Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (RSE), and Suicide Probability Scale (SPS) were administered. SPSS version 22 software was used in the statistical analysis.

RESULTS: The mean ± SD systolic pulmonary pressure of the patients was 47.48 ± 18.86 and the pulmonary artery pressure was 33.32 ± 19.69. BHS, BDI, and SPS total scores were statistically significantly higher in the patient group compared to the control group (P < .001, P = .001, P = .026, respectively). RSE scores were also higher in the patient group compared to the control group (P = .017).

CONCLUSIONS: It is important to identify pulmonary arterial hypertension patients with intense feelings of hopelessness and depressive symptoms and to provide psychiatric treatment and psychotherapeutic interventions to improve their self-esteem.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print