Abstract

There is no single easy way of suicide risk assessment. Although more and more theories try to describe sui - cide behavior, our scales struggle with severe psychometric limitations. While quantitative psychometric scales stand on a theoretically firm basis, their sensitivity is poor; (semi)structured, qualitative interviews are systematic and com - prehensive but costly and time-consuming. Interviews, compared to scales, also represent a new approach in suicide risk assessment. In this approach, among other things, expanding clinicians' knowledge about suicide, the narrative approach of a suicide crisis and suicide attempt, and a more specified formulation of the risk level and indicated intervention are central. Following the theoretical part of the paper, I will describe two assessment tools that represent the quantitative and qualitative approaches, respectively. I would like to argue that both short psychometric scales and systematic interviews have their salient role in different areas of clinical practice. Systematic interviews could play an important role in postgraduate education as with their help the approach to suicide risk evaluation as a process can be conveyed to professionals.

Language: hu