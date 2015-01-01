Abstract

In the case of a little preschool boy, I would like to show how traumatic environmental influences affect a child's development, coping strategies, as well as his symptomatic behavior, emotion and mood regulation, and social functioning. This little boy has also suffered many damaging environmental effects during his own life, losses, stressful situations, conflicts. In addition, the losses, traumas and injuries suffered by his parents also shaped his development, the development of his difficulties and symptoms. The range of early fractures was compounded by the trauma at Ákos, the loss of his biological mother giving up on him and adopting him. A few days after his birth, he was already adopted by his adoptive parents, whose own traumas as well as relationship difficulties prevented the child from developing optimally from the beginning. Paternal abusive behavior, which manifested itself in several forms, including partner abuse, as well as tension and inequalities in the relationship, also had a significant effect on the development of the child's emotional and social development and symptoms. Abuse is cross-generational. There are complex causes and patterns in the background of early relationship pathologies, which can lead to developmental disorders and developmental trauma of the child. It is important to map this network of connections in order to better understand what environmental effects the child is trying to respond to - classified as abnormal and difficult to tolerate, but - with his adaptive behavior, coping attempts and cries for help. I try to present the intricacies of this and the attempts made to solve the revealed phenomena in the case of Ákos.

Language: hu