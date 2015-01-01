Abstract

DISCLAIMER: AJHP is posting manuscripts online as soon as possible after acceptance. Accepted manuscripts have been peer-reviewed and copyedited, but are posted online before technical formatting and author proofing. These manuscripts are not the final version of record and will be replaced with the final article (formatted per AJHP style and proofed by the authors) at a later time.



PURPOSE: In this descriptive report, we describe a unique trial of pharmacist participation in a multidisciplinary pediatric emergency department disaster simulation exercise. With the number of disasters increasing worldwide, the role of pharmacists in disaster response is of particular interest to the profession. SUMMARY: This observational study describes pharmacist participation in a disaster simulation exercise. An evaluation tool was developed to assess participants' performance in the following domains: communication, pharmacotherapy, problem solving/decision making, and teamwork/organization. The observers used a rating scale of "concise/prompt," "needs improvement," or "not done" to evaluate performance on each objective. The participants' self-perceived knowledge of disaster response was assessed with pre- and postsimulation surveys using Likert scales. Five simulation exercises were held from June to October 2019, with 2 pharmacists participating in each simulation. Within the problem solving/decision making and communication domains, pharmacists were concise/prompt 66% of the time, while they were concise/prompt for 88.8% and 92.5% of tasks in the teamwork/organization and pharmacotherapy domains, respectively. Surveys of self-perceived knowledge revealed that while only 10% of pharmacists felt "moderately prepared" prior to the simulation exercise, 80% of pharmacists felt moderately prepared to care for patients during a disaster event after the simulation exercise.



CONCLUSION: This report describes a unique approach of including emergency department-trained pharmacists in disaster simulation exercises to enhance their professional development, improve team dynamics in a mass casualty scenario, and increase their own reported level of preparedness to effectively manage a surge in critically ill pediatric patients.

Language: en