Citation
Blair KS, Aloi J, Bashford-Largo J, Zhang R, Elowsky J, Lukoff J, Vogel S, Carollo E, Schwartz A, Pope K, Bajaj S, Tottenham N, Dobbertin M, Blair RJ. Dev. Cogn. Neurosci. 2021; 53: e101051.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34953316
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The current study aimed to address two gaps in the literature on child maltreatment, reinforcement processing and psychopathology. First, the extent to which compromised reinforcement processing might be particularly associated with either neglect or abuse. Second, the extent to which maltreatment-related compromised reinforcement processing might be associated with particular symptom sets (depression, conduct problems, anxiety) or symptomatology more generally.
Language: en
Keywords
Abuse; Childhood maltreatment; Frontal cortex; Medial; Neglect; Reinforcement learning; Striatum