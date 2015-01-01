|
He C, Jia G, McCabe B, Chen Y, Zhang P, Sun J. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34952562
PURPOSE. The relationships between safety behavior and its antecedents have been widely studied. However, the psychological decision-making process of construction worker safety behavior (CWSB) is rarely examined from the systematic perspective. Thus, this study constructed the theoretical framework of the decision-making process of CWSB and systematically explored the effects of individual factor (education, age, and safety knowledge), organizational factor (safety climate, and leader-member exchange (LMX)) and psychological factor (psychological capital (PsyCap), and communication competence (CommComp)) on the dynamic performance of CWSB.
Language: en
agent-based simulation; construction worker safety behavior; decision-making process; psychological utility