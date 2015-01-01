Abstract

AbstractThe realization of high-performance production safety needs not only a scientific and reasonable production safety management mode, but also active participation of employees with safety initiative (SI). Based on Social Cognition Theory and Behavior Motivation Theory, the study establishes a research model of the production safety management mode and safety behavior. Based on the survey data of 467 employees from 91 enterprises, and the Structural Equation Model is used for empirical verification. The findings show that three safety production management modes of punishment, regulation and guidance will affect the level of employees' SI, and then affect safety behavior. SI acts as an intermediary variable between safety production management mode and safety behavior. The transformation of enterprise safety production management mode from punishment to regulation, and then to guidance is conducive to encouraging employees to implement initiative safety behavior (ISB), reducing passive safety behavior (PSB), and improving enterprise safety management performance.

Language: en