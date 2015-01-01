Abstract

Base isolation system is originally known as one of the most efficient earthquake-resistance control systems. Isolated strategic structures may also experience terrorist attacks during their lifetime. In this paper, a design method is proposed for lead rubber bearing (LRB) isolation system under multi-hazard of explosion and seismic. This method is based on transforming the design problem into an optimization problem. The seismic response of structure has been defined as objective function while the constraints have been applied on its blast response. To validate the effectiveness of the proposed design method, LRB is designed for controlling a four-story steel moment-resisting building. For comparison objectives, this control system has been also designed under seismic hazard without paying attention to its blast performance. The results show that the earthquake-based optimally designed LRB has effective performance under seismic hazard whereas its blast performance is not as good as its seismic performance. Therefore, this control system cannot be considered as a well-designed control system for multi-hazard. The multi-hazard-based optimally designed LRB shows excellent performance under both blast and seismic loadings, so the proposed design method can be introduced as an effective design approach for LRB under multi-hazard of explosion and seismic.

