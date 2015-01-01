|
Jing* H, Liu Q, Gao M, Zhang J, Mu X. Tehnicki Vjesnik 2021; 28(6): 1894-1903.
(Copyright © 2021, Tehnicki Vjesnik)
Pavement pothole repair, as one of the commonest methods used in routine road maintenance works, is effective to extend the pavement service life and increase its transport capacity. However, there are significant color differences between the old and new pavements after pothole repair, and there are few studies about the impact of color differences on driving safety. Thus, using multiple typical pavements with the pothole repair, we aim to reveal the impact of the color differences between the old and new materials on the driving safety, and to improve the safety and comfort of drivers. Tobii eye tracker and the ErgoLAB physiological recorder were used to test the driver's visual parameters when the vehicles run under the pothole repair environment, including drivers' gaze frequency, gaze duration, saccade range and heart rate variability.
