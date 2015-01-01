Abstract

With the increasing population worldwide, the number of vehicles is increasing day by day. This increase also creates different traffic problems. Various analysis methods are developed to solve traffic problems and to better examine the road transport network. Especially with the development of technology and intelligent transportation systems entering our lives, analyses can be made using computer software and programs. In this study; using the social network analysis method, the use of which has increased in the field of transportation in recent years, the highway network structure of Erzurum Province - which consists of district connection roads has been analyzed. While making the analysis, the network structure was examined through five different centrality concepts and the critical sequence of the intersections in the district connection roads was determined. Accuracy percentages of the concepts of centrality were determined by comparing the sequences obtained with the sequences actually applied. Then, it was determined that the most suitable centrality concept for the study was Bonacich Power.

Language: en