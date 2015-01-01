Abstract

The accidents of heavy vehicles due to stability problems are not so frequent, but when this type of accident occurs, its results are often fatal, which is why the analysis of stability of heavy vehicles allows us to predict their limit of speed to safely travel on road or perform certain maneuvers that involve rollover risk. Additionally, when these vehicles transport liquids, the stability problems may be greater. Taking into account that one of the main factors to determine the risk of accident due to rollover is the Static Rollover Threshold, this article develops this factor for road tankers and it is determined by a case study such as these loads depending on the filling of the tank; they affect the stability of this type of vehicles and a comparison is made with respect to the improvement of the stability if the movement of this load is avoided.

Language: en