Abstract

With the rapid growth of traffic, the loads' design of many existing bridges can no longer meet the current vehicle load requirements, and the structural safety is seriously threatened. To ensure the structural safety of the bridge, it is necessary to monitor the bridge health and establish an early warning mechanism to prevent major accidents. The modern concrete bridge structure health monitoring based on damage identification proposed in this paper carried out principal component analysis of modern concrete bridges, and then this paper used principal component analysis (PCA) to locate the nonlinear damage source of the experimental model, which obtained the following conclusions. The maximum shear stress of the steel beam web is about 80 MPa，and the bulk stress of steel is reached at 7.5 MPa. Furthermore, to reduce the original data's dimensionality, PCA effectively retains the characteristic information of the original data; empirical examples from external factor are presented. The major advantage of applying this framework is that the structural damage identification is simple and reliable with its advantages of dimensionality reduction, noise reduction, and exclusion of out-of-bounds interference factors.

Language: en