Abstract

Most evidence-based sleep interventions (e.g., graduated extinction of nighttime crying) are in opposition to many parents' values. This warrants taking a step back and asking the parents about their main concerns regarding their baby's sleep and the type of help they would be likely to use. This study aimed to describe and identify, among mothers of a 0- to 24-month-old child, the perceived impact of lack of sleep, sleep-related help-seeking behaviors as well as the most concerning aspects of the child's sleep, and preferred sleep intervention modalities. Another objective was to identify the factors associated with a negative impact of postpartum sleep, concerns for the child's sleep, and interest in sleep interventions. Canadian mothers (N = 932) were recruited by email snowball sampling and through Facebook to complete an online questionnaire designed for the purposes of the study. Most mothers reported a negative impact of postpartum sleep on their romantic relationship (79.4%) and quality of life (76.7%). Low parental self-efficacy (PSE) about managing the child's sleep was the best predictor of a negative impact of lack of sleep and sleep-related concerns, above and beyond any other child's or mother's characteristics. The preferred intervention modalities were reliable websites and online courses on child sleep, with a greater interest in home visits among mothers who need help the most (low self-efficacy, high concerns). Interventions should aim at increasing PSE about the child's sleep in both parents and include home visits for those who need it the most.

Language: en