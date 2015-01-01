|
Stephanie K, Brigitte R. Infant Ment. Health J. 2021; 42(4): 488-501.
Background Mentalization is defined as the human capacity to reflect upon one's own or others' behaviors in terms of underlying mental states and intentions. Several concepts of mentalizing exist, which differ in content, assessment, and clinical prediction. Aims The present study examines the relationship between the three main concepts of mentalizing, namely, reflective functioning (RF), parental reflective functioning (PRF), and Mind-Mindedness (MM), in mothers with postpartum depression. It was hypothesized that mentalizing concepts differ in their convergent and divergent variance, as well as their clinical validity regarding comorbid anxiety and personality disorders (PDs).
depresión postparto; Dépression Postpartum; Esprit-Qualité Mentale; Estado de Conciencia de la Mente; Fonction Réflechi; Funcionamiento Reflexivo; Mentalisation; Mentalisierung; Mentalizar; mentalizing; mind-mindedness; Mind-Mindedness; personality disorder; Persönlichkeitsstörung; postpartale Depression; postpartum anxiety; postpartum depression; reflective function; Reflective Function; trastorno de personalidad; Trouble de la Personnalité; التمثيل الذهني، الأداء التأملي، الذهن، الاكتئاب بعد الولادة، اضطراب الشخصية; パーソナリティ障害; マインドマインドネス; メンタライジング; 产后抑郁; 人格障碍; 关键词:心智化; 反思功能; 心智; 産後うつ病; 省察機能