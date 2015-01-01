Abstract

As a result of observation from different sources and interviews of many individuals, it was found that there are social, economic, psychological, religious and cultural reasons for female feticide. Identification of female feticide and cheap and accessible system of her abortion, lack of social responsibilities in doctors and longing for maximum earning are due to this. The ritualistic system and traditional stereotypes and genitals and the concept of advancing the lineage by the son, the practice of offering oblation and getting the hands of the son in the ritual etc., promote this problem. Comparative studies on female fetuses in various religions have found that people from a religious community who put more emphasis on ritualistic systems have higher rates of feticide. Therefore, religious beliefs also play a role in this problem. The bias against females in India is grounded in cultural, economic and religious roots. Sons are expected to work in the fields, provide greater income and look after parents in old age. In this way, sons are looked upon as a type of insurance. In addition, in a patriarchal society, sons are responsible for the "preservation" of the family name. Also, as per Hindu belief, lighting the funeral pyre by a son is considered necessary for the salvation of the spirit. This strong preference for sons which results in a life-endangering deprivation of daughters. In the present study, the three income groups of the three hundred citizens mentioned in the sample were considered as high-income group, middle income group and low-income group respectively. From the different income groups, it was concluded that middle-income citizens are found to have a more favorable attitude towards female feticide than the other two groups.

