Abstract

OBJECTIVE of the study: To investigate adjustment among urban and rural working women. To investigate aggression among urban and rural working women. Hypotheses: There will be significant difference between urban and rural working women on dimension adjustment. There will be significant difference between urban and rural working women on dimension aggression.



METHOD Sample: Total 80 women were selected for the study among them 40 subjects were urban and rural working women and 40 urban and rural working women belonging to Jalna district. The age range of women 18 to 30 years (M =23.98, SD = 3.07). Non-probability purposive sampling was used. Tool: 1) Revised Adjustment Inventory (R. A. I.): R. A. I. developed by Promod Kumar was used for screening general adjustment of a person. 2) Aggression Scale (A-Scale): This scale was constructed and standardize by Km Roma Pal and Mrs. Tasneem Naqvi.



CONCLUSION: Urban working women had significantly high adjustment than the rural working women. Urban working women had significantly high aggression than the rural working women.

