SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jacob M, Jose JM. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2021; 9(1): e20.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)

DOI

10.25215/0901.020

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We all know that injury plays a big role in every athlete's life, but what happens after and the process concerned with coming back to sports is important. In this paper review, we try to connect injury and motivation among athletes and the demanding factors important for their return. With the help of scales such as RSSIQ, STAI XI, SIP 15, and SIRBS, we could come to conclusions about the correlations between injury and motivation. These scales also helped us find many important factors to consider, such as anxiety and what state the athlete sees them. Therefore, we can say that injury is dynamic, and the consequences should not be ignored. The people close and involved with the athlete should also be made aware of it and also their roles that could play a major part during recovery.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print