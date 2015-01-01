Abstract

Self-injurious behavior or deliberate self-harm (DSH) in adolescents and young adults is found to be increasing, this is a high time to have an in-depth exploration. The present study entitled as "Role of Emotional Regulation in Self-Harming Behavior", aims to understand and explore the nature and pattern of emotional regulation among adolescents with self-harming behavior. Hence detailed case studies on self-harming behavior among adolescents have been collected. The data collected through case study method and through in-depth interview was thematically analyzed. Study revealed that the participants with self-harming behaviour have difficulties in emotional regulation. One of the major findings was that the participants were engaging in different kinds of self-harming acts with an attention seeking or help seeking component.

Language: en