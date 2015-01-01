Abstract

Traumatic early age experiences have been found to predict later internalizing problems. Peer Victimization is one of such experiences which may later lead to negative ramifications in the lives of young people. It is the practice among children of being a target of the hostile behavior of other children, who are not siblings and not necessarily age-mates. It can have short and long-term serious consequences on children's psychosocial adjustment. The present study aims to study peer victimization in adolescents and its effect on their social and adaptive functioning. Standardized scales were used to measure Peer Victimization and Social and Adaptive Functioning of the victimized, on a sample of 60 adolescents of which 30 were males and 30 females. The findings of the study revealed a significant negative correlation between School Performance and Physical Victimization. The results also found out that males are higher in Physical Victimization as compared to females. The study has important implicants such as a need to spread awareness about peer victimization and the hazardous effects it can have on mental as well as social and adaptive functioning of adolescents. The parents, teachers and schools should participate actively to minimize the ongoing practice of victimization.

Language: en