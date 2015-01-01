CONTACT US: Contact info
Sakthivel AV. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2021; 9(1): e176.
(Copyright © 2021, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)
This paper explores the recent noticeable rise in neo-fascist ideologies and its underlying appeal when considering the youth and young adults. Additionally, this paper investigates the underlying psychological tactics and modern-day issues when it comes to the strategies implemented by various neo-fascists to increase the membership numbers of their fringe-extremist groups.
Language: en