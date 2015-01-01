SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sakthivel AV. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2021; 9(1): e176.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)

DOI

10.25215/0901.176

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper explores the recent noticeable rise in neo-fascist ideologies and its underlying appeal when considering the youth and young adults. Additionally, this paper investigates the underlying psychological tactics and modern-day issues when it comes to the strategies implemented by various neo-fascists to increase the membership numbers of their fringe-extremist groups.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print