Abstract

There are increasing incidents of students getting involved in physical and verbal violence, using abusive language, making fun, calling names, arguing on small things and even refusing to talk after argument. These all are the signs of aggression in adolescents. Parents have a very important role to play in their lives. Therefore, this present study aims at assessing the relation between Parenting Styles and Aggressive behavior among Adolescents. With the help of Survey method, the data is collected. The sample consists of 106 students of XI and XII standard (53 boys and 53 girls) from a school affiliated to CBSE Board. With help of correlation, we found the relation between Eight Parenting Styles and Aggression in adolescents. The results obtained in this study show a negative correlation between parenting styles and aggression in adolescents. This means if positive parenting styles increases, the aggression decrease in adolescents.

Language: en