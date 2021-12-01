|
Workman MI, Ettehadi H, Saragas NP, Ferrao PN. Foot Ankle Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34953684
BACKGROUND: Knee scooters have become popular amongst foot and ankle surgeons for patients who are required to be non-weight bearing. Information is limited regarding falls and injuries sustained while using a knee scooter and potential contraindications to their use are ill-defined. No study has assessed patient reported injuries and satisfaction. This study aims to evaluates the patient's perspective with regards to the use of a knee scooter. As a secondary aim we assessed for risk factors associated with knee scooter related injuries to try make recommendations for the safe use of a knee scooter.
Survey; Knee scooter; Knee scooter-related injury; Non-weight bearing; Post-operative