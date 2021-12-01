Abstract

Childhood maltreatment as an early-life stress leads to cardiovascular stress response dysregulation manifested by either exaggerated or blunted stress responses. However, little is known how childhood maltreatment affects cardiovascular response habituation to recurrent stress, which implicated in the long-term health effects of chronic stress. The scale of Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) was administered to 192 healthy undergraduates who underwent continuous cardiovascular monitoring [heart rate (HR), blood pressure (BP), cardiac output (CO) and total peripheral resistance (TPR)] while facing two consecutive psychosocial stress exposures (public speaking tasks).



RESULTS showed that childhood maltreatment was negatively associated with HR and CO reactivity to the first stress exposure and HR reactivity to the second stress exposure. Even after controlling for depression symptoms, both high and low childhood maltreatment groups (upper and lower 27% of total CTQ scores) exhibited HR and CO response habituation to repeated stress exposures, but high childhood maltreatment group showed blunted HR and CO reactivity to the first stress exposure compared with low childhood maltreatment group. These findings suggest that the observed cardiovascular response habituation to repeated stress following initial blunted (i.e., inadequate) reactivity among individuals with high childhood maltreated experiences might be maladaptive, which would lead to cardiovascular disease risk.

