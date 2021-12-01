Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of suicide methods largely determines the outcome of suicide acts. However, no existing meta-analysis has assessed the case fatality rates (CFRs) by different suicide methods. The current study aimed to fill this gap.



METHODS: We searched Scopus, Web of Science, PubMed, ProQuest and Embase for studies reporting method-specific CFRs in suicide, published from inception to 31 December, 2020. A random-effect model meta-analysis was applied to compute pooled estimates.



RESULTS: Of 10708 studies screened, 34 studies were included in the meta-analysis. Based on the suicide acts that resulted in death or hospitalization respectively, firearms were found to be the most lethal method (CFR:89.7%), followed by hanging/suffocation (84.5%), drowning (80.4%), gas poisoning (56.6%), jumping (46.7%), drug/liquid poisoning (8.0%) and cutting (4.0%). The rank of the lethality for different methods remained relatively stable across study setting, sex and age group.



METHOD-specific CFRs for males and females were similar for most suicide methods, while method-CFRs were specifically higher in older adults.



CONCLUSIONS: This study is the first meta-analysis to provide significant evidence for the wide variation of lethality of suicide methods. Restricting highly lethal methods based on local context is vital in suicide prevention.

