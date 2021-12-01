Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dysregulated stress responsivity is implicated in adolescent risk for depression and self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (STBs). However, studies often examine levels of the stress response in isolation, precluding understanding of how coordinated disturbance across systems confers risk. The current study utilized a novel person-centered approach to identify stress correspondence profiles and linked them to depressive symptoms, STBs, and neural indices of self-regulatory capacity.



METHOD: Adolescents with and without a major depressive disorder diagnosis (N=162, M(age)=16.54, SD=1.96, 72.8% White, 66.5% female) completed the Trier Social Stress Test (TSST), questionnaires, and clinical interviews. Stress experience (self-report), expression (observed), and physiology (salivary cortisol) were assessed during the experimental protocol. Adolescents also underwent a magnetic resonance imaging scan.



RESULTS: Multitrajectory modeling revealed four profiles. High Experience-High Expression-Low Physiology (i.e., lower stress correspondence) adolescents were more likely to report depressive symptoms, lifetime nonsuicidal self-injury, and suicidal ideation relative to all other subgroups reflecting higher stress correspondence: Low Experience-Low Expression-Low Physiology, Moderate Experience-Moderate Expression-Moderate Physiology, High Experience-High Expression-High Physiology. High Experience-High Expression-Low Physiology adolescents also exhibited less positive amygdala-ventromedial prefrontal cortex resting state functional connectivity relative to Moderate Experience-Moderate Expression-Moderate Physiology. LIMITATIONS: Data were cross-sectional, precluding inference about our profiles as etiological risk factors or mechanisms of risk.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings illustrate meaningful heterogeneity in adolescent stress correspondence with implications for multimodal, multilevel assessment and outcome monitoring in depression prevention and intervention efforts.

Language: en